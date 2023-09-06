Officials from Nebraska Public Power District were on hand for Tuesday’s Norfolk City Council meeting to address council members about proposed new service transmission line between Norfolk and Stanton County.
Construction on the new line is expected to begin in summer 2025, and the presentation came as part of the company’s efforts to keep the community informed and involved.
NPPD spokesman Paul Bruning said the addition of a 115,000-kilovolt (kV) service line from Omaha Avenue into Stanton County would help meet anticipated service capacity needs over the next 10 years. He also said keeping the public involved in the process would be critical to the success of the project.
“That’s one of the reasons that I’m here tonight is to educate and communicate, and have a consistent message out there on the need and how we’re going to go about this,” Bruning said.
Bruning said NPPD’s process for planning the new line and keeping citizens, landowners and stakeholders involved would be specific and would involve an open house and a public hearing so all parties could learn more about the power needs in the area and how the company plans to address those.
“We’re going to start working with the potential landowners. A letter was sent out Sept. 1, so that letter should be in their hands,” he said. “... We want to make plenty of opportunities for the public, potential landowners and elected officials to have lots of input. Input helps us to guide our decisions.”
Bruning said the open house, which will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, would give the public the opportunity to see the specifics of the projects and speak with NPPD officials and projects planners. Attendees also will have the opportunity to offer their perspectives as to how the project will unfold. The open house will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. at Victory Road Assembly of God Church, 200 N. Victory Road in Norfolk.
In conjunction to the open house, a virtual open house will take place from Sept. 19 until Tuesday, Oct. 3. More information about the virtual open house may be found on the NPPD website.
Following the open house, and with the public’s input, a public hearing will be scheduled in early 2024 to announce the route for the new line. As part of the planning, NPPD will wait 30 days after the hearing to receive any final input from the public.
Other considerations for the project include environmental and engineering issues, and those will be addressed throughout the planning, Bruning said.
NPPD plans to begin actual construction of the line in summer 2025 and should complete the project in the fall of that year.
NPPD’s preferred route for the new line will take it due east from the Omaha Avenue substation into Stanton County.The new line is expected to run between 7 and 9 miles in length.