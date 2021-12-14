COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors approved a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from generation resources by 2050 during last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
NPPD has been discussing decarbonization for years and has worked with its wholesale customers and the communities it serves to thoughtfully develop a policy that points NPPD toward net-zero carbon in a time frame that allows for technology to enable this change, while maintaining affordability, reliability and system resiliency.
“We believe it will take a variety of actions to reach this goal, from alternative fuels, energy efficiency projects, lower or zero carbon emission generation resources, carbon capture, carbon-offsets, beneficial electrification, energy storage and other new emerging technologies that may not yet be commercially available or have yet to be developed,” said Tom Kent, NPPD president and CEO.
In developing this goal, NPPD worked with external consultants to explore potential scenarios for decarbonizing its generation mix, garnered extensive feedback from wholesale customers, hosted five public information forums across the state and received thousands of responses to a survey on the topic.
These all provided opportunities for education and feedback that would help NPPD’s board members develop the goal that was approved.
It is a process that took several years of work, said Ken Curry, vice president of customer service and chief customer officer.
“It was important to provide opportunities for our customers to share what is most important to them as we embark on our journey to net zero carbon,” Curry said. “Decarbonization is very important, but we heard resoundingly that protecting reliability and affordability are also critically important to those we serve.”
The goal was approved by the board by a 9-2 vote. NPPD now serves its Nebraska customers with roughly 65% carbon-free energy resources, thanks in large part to Cooper Nuclear Station, in addition to hydro, wind and solar generation.
“NPPD already sits in a great position with our diverse generation mix, and we will continue to work closely with our customers as we move toward a goal of net-zero without compromising reliability and affordability,” Kent said.
NPPD serves energy to customers in 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, including more than 92,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 79 Nebraska communities. NPPD also has wholesale power supply agreements with 38 municipalities and 23 rural public power districts and cooperatives.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More information and resources may be found at https://www.nppd.com/powering-nebraska/powering-our-future.