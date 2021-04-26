COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District is having its wooden power line poles inspected.

NPPD has contracted with Osmose Utilities Service to inspect poles throughout the state, and inspections will begin this month, NPPD said in a press release. Work should be completed by July.

The inspection program’s goal is to find poles with decay before it’s too late and the poles fail. NPPD will have nearly 11,000 poles inspected this year. The work will include determining what poles may need to be replaced.

Crews will be dressed in high-visibility vests and hard hats and will be traveling in Osmose marked pickup trucks with beacon lights.

