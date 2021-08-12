The Nebraska Public Power District has been on the decarbonization path for the past two decades — going from 29.5% to 45.4% carbon free electrical generation from 2005 to 2020.
The world is becoming increasingly concerned about carbon and its possible effects on climate change. Many countries are establishing maximum carbon emissions and placing a tax on carbon.
The Paris Climate Agreement is driving change in how carbon is calculated, tracked and recorded.
As the result, the first of five forums across the state organized by NPPD took place Wednesday evening at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Tom Kent, NPPD president and CEO, said NPPD is seeking the public’s input in several areas, including NPPD’s current electrical generation mix and what it might look like in the future.
Kent also discussed a draft that serves as a starting point for the NPPD Board of Directors to consider. Based on public input and an online survey, the NPPD directors will determine what NPPD’s carbon emissions should be and make other policy decisions.
As a starting point, the draft calls for NPPD achieving “net zero” carbon emissions in its electrical generation by 2050, Kent said.
The forum, which lasted a little more than three hours, included opportunities for public input. More than 100 people attended, including nine of the 11 NPPD board members.
The board members did not participate in discussions, nor did they vote during online polls that were taken at various times. The polls generally attracted between 35 and 50 responses from the audience.
Those attending were invited to use smart phones to answer questions on topics such as concerns about decarbonization or whether net-zero decarbonization by 2050 is too ambitious, about right or not ambitious enough.
Of the roughly 51 responses, 52% said it was too ambitious, while 13% said it was about right and 28% said it was not ambitious enough. The rest had no opinion.
NPPD’s current ways to generate power include wind, natural gas, coal, solar, nuclear and hydro. Only coal and natural gas generate carbon.
EPRI, which conducts research, development and demonstration projects in the United States and internationally for utilities, has been hired to assist NPPD.
Bill Howe, program manager of EPRI, said the challenge of modernizing the electrical grid is complicated because the new load has more new technologies. Many of the new technologies are more electrical sensitive, so trying to keep power reliable, effective and affordable can be a balancing act, he said.
“That takes a lot of planning and integration as we all know,” Howe said.
Tim Arlt, vice president of corporate strategy & innovation for NPPD, asked those who spoke during the forum not to debate climate change. Still, many of those who spoke did just that, from both sides.
Tom Reddoch, principal technical executive for EPRI, said his firm is available to help provide information and gather input.
“We’re about providing facts,” Reddoch said.
He discussed the Southwest Power Pool, a nonprofit organization that coordinates power flow across 65,000 miles of transmission lines across 14 states.
Reddoch said electrical utilities must be reliable, resilient, affordable and sustainable. Utility objectives to enhance one area affects the others, he said.
“You can have it clean, but you may have to pay for it,” Reddoch said.
NPPD serves 403 of Nebraska’s 530 communities, including more than 600,000 customers. At Wednesday’s forum, NPPD officials announced there will be no rate increase in the coming year for customers, at least the fifth consecutive year.
People may view the slide show portion of the presentation by going to NPPD.com, as well as participate in a survey that takes less than five minutes to complete.