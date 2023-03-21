COLUMBUS — Communities in Northeast Nebraska can expect utility workers to be inspecting wooden poles between now and June.
Nebraska Public Power District has contracted with Alamon Utility Services and Osmose Utility Services to inspect wooden poles on its distribution system and subtransmission and transmission facilities, said Grant Otten, media relations specialist for NPPD.
Crews from the contractors are expected to begin inspections this week and hope to complete the work in June. The process involves ground-line excavation, inspection and rehabilitation treatment, Otten said. Crews will be dressed in high-visibility vests and will travel from pole to pole in a UTV.
Communities that will be inspected include Hartington, Dakota City, Chadron, Homer, McCook, Pine Ridge and Scottsbluff, plus various transmission and subtransmission lines across the state.
Otten said the inspection program is a proactive approach to finding poles with decay before it’s too late and the poles fall.
Anyone who has questions relating to the inspections may call 877-275-6773. A customer service representative then will contact the necessary NPPD personnel to address any issues.