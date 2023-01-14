COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District is beginning to study sites that could have the potential to host advanced small modular nuclear reactors.
Advanced small modular reactors are a new type of nuclear reactor being designed that are more scaleable and have more refined safety features than the commercial nuclear reactors operating today, said Grant Otten, NPPD media relations specialist.
Under Legislative Bill 1014, Nebraska allocated $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete a siting study for small modular reactors. As an owner of an operating nuclear power plant, Cooper Nuclear Station, NPPD qualified to apply for ARPA funds to complete the siting study, Otten said. NPPD’s application for funding was approved by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Jan. 6.
“We are very excited to be a part of this process,” said Roman Estrada, NPPD generation research senior program manager. “We are always looking at new technologies and what innovations are being made in the field of energy generation.
“This study will not result in the immediate construction of an advanced small modular reactor, but it will give us a great look at potential areas in the state where this technology could be sited.”
The first phase of the siting study involves completing a statewide assessment to determine the 15 best locations for siting small modular reactors based on geographic data and preliminary licensing criteria, Otten said. Some of the key criteria that will be considered will be access to water and transmission lines. This phase of the study is estimated to be completed this spring.
The second phase of the study will include a more in-depth evaluation, Otten said, and will focus on reducing the number of sites from 15 to four. This effort includes detailed field environmental and constructability evaluations based on criteria used by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission when licensing nuclear plants. This phase of the study is estimated to take about a year to complete.
NPPD will be completing the study with the help of engineering firm Burns & McDonnell, which has experience in the development and design of advanced small modular reactors.