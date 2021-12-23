The Nebraska Public Power District has a history of using a diverse mix of electrical generation and will continue to rely on that mix as it attempts to reach a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Tom Kent, NPPD president and CEO, answered questions Wednesday afternoon from reporters on the phone and videoconference about the NPPD Board of Directors’ vote earlier this month to have the utility become net neutral of carbon by 2050.
The world is becoming increasingly concerned about carbon and its possible effects on climate change. Many countries are establishing maximum carbon emissions and placing a tax on carbon or encouraging new energy generation away from coal and fossil fuels.
Kent said the NPPD board also has included in its directive that it wants the district to continue to provide reliant, affordable and resilient electricity for the people of Nebraska.
He said NPPD’s mix of energy today includes fossil fuels — primarily from coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar and others.
So with Nebraska’s weather extremes — from hot, dry summers to blistering cold spells and cloudy days in the winter — does too much green energy risk the goal of reliability?
Wind and solar are carbon free but subject to Mother Nature.
Kent said NPPD’s diverse energy mix helps both to keep rates down and ensure reliability. In the future, some of the ways energy may be generated include methods that may not be commercially available today or improvements in existing technologies.
Kent said it really isn’t so important whether energy is renewable or green. Certainly wind and solar energy can be intermittent and that can be a challenge, but it can be managed with a diverse set of resources, he said.
“One piece of that feature probably is going to be more storage technology,” Kent said, “where you can use things like battery or some sort of storage hydro or other types of storage technology to help offset those intermittent resources to be more dispatchable over time.”
Kent said Norfolk is a good example of that type of intermittent energy with its new solar project. Battery technology is part of that project, and it will help the industry learn about issues with the technology.
Construction work is continuing on Norfolk’s first solar farm, an 8.5-megawatt solar unit, located on land at the city’s well field on Highway West 275.
Last year, it was announced Norfolk would be part of NPPD’s SunWise Community Solar program. Community solar is a way for community members to purchase solar energy without having to install rooftop panels on their home or business. Commercial operation is anticipated to be achieved in the spring of 2022.
While NPPD was developing its net-zero goal, it worked with consultants to explore potential scenarios for decarbonizing its generation mix and garnered feedback from wholesale customers.
NPPD hosted five public information forums across the state, including one that kicked off the series in Norfolk last August.
At the Norfolk forum, there were a range of responses from the more than 100 people who attended. Some people wanted the district to be net-neutral as early as 2030. Others didn’t see the need and didn’t think it was a worthy goal.
Kent said the type of feedback from Norfolk and the other four sites was similar — with a diversity of opinions. In North Platte, however, there were also concerns about the Gerald Gentleman Station. That station is Nebraska's largest electric generating facility and burns coal, which many expect to be gradually phased out as part of the decarbonization effort.
With Gerald Gentleman Station being a major employer and part of the North Platte economy, there naturally was a lot of concern, Kent said. In addition, the Union Pacific has a rail yard there and hauls a lot of coal across the country.
Kent said the same types of questions are being discussed nationally about coal and these types of industries. They are important questions to consider as NPPD determines the best path to take moving forward.
“I would say that’s one of the benefits of choosing a 2050 goal,” he said. “That gives us plenty of time to be thoughtful and see how technology develops and consider the impact as we move to (the goal).”
NPPD serves its Nebraska customers with roughly 65% carbon free energy.