Earlier this month, the Norfolk City Council adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
The budget document, which may be found on the city website, reflects significant budget growth, primarily due to large infrastructure and public improvement projects scheduled for construction in the next year, the city said in a press release.
“This budget reflects a strong wave of growth and activity in the community,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “It includes large projects, like Benjamin Avenue reconstruction, that have been planned and budgeted for over several years and stated priorities, like street maintenance work, that are now receiving record levels of designated funding. The opportunity to execute these priorities is made possible by very strong sales tax receipts and an injection of federal resources.”
Norfolk elected and administrative officials have made concerted efforts over the past several years to improve levels of service to the community, invest in crucial infrastructure repairs and extensions, and ensure a fiscally responsible fund balance. In addition, strong sales tax revenue, valuation growth and an influx of state and federal funding (grants, coronavirus relief, American Rescue Plan) have enabled the city to accomplish many needed projects and position the community for growth in coming years.
The 2021-22 budget reflects revenue growth and expenditures on infrastructure improvements and services.
In addition, the City of Norfolk received $2,163,587 from the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery fund (American Rescue Plan) and will receive another $2,163,587 this fiscal year for a total of $4,327,174. Although the funding is accounted for in the annual budget, a majority of the funds have not yet been allocated. The mayor and city council want to ensure the federal funding is spent on one-time projects that will benefit the community for years to come.
* * *
Want to learn more? See the full budget at: https://norfolkne.gov/assets/site/documentcentral/finance/approvedbudgets/budgetbookfiscalyear2021-2022withlinks.pdf