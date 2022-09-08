The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Brandon Franklin, Chad Bryant, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Jacob Thoene
Meeting lasted: Nine minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners conducted a public hearings and voted to recommend a request by Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to change the zoning on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition Replat from single family residential district (R-1) to one- and two-family residential district. No one rose to speak for or against the request at the meeting
OTHER BUSINESS
After a roughly 5-minute presentation by Lyle Lutt, director of administrative services for the City of Norfolk, commissioners voted to recommend approval of the 2023-32 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year Street Improvements Plan.
Lutt said state statute requires the city to present the CIP to planning commission before it goes to city council. The CIP is a 10-year outlook on purchases in excess of $50,000 that the city has planned for capital projects and includes equipment and improvements to parcels, but it does not include anything related to transit, Lutt said.
All items listed on the CIP have a funding source depicted in the same cell as the cost; the letter identifier is listed at the top of the page.
“The reason for that is we don’t want to have anything depicted in the future that rolls forward into a current time frame and suddenly not have the money for it,” Lutt said.
Costs on the CIP are adjusted annually throughout the budgeting process, and a 3% inflationary factor goes into the figures, as well. The 3% inflationary factor is based on historical trends, but is not necessarily an accurate representation of the current situation, Lutt said.
Lutt said it should be noted the CIP presented “is a cliff notes version” of the spreadsheet of the city’s long-term financial plan. “It’s the piece that gets spit out. It’s not the end all be all,” Lutt said. “As such, changes to this (can) have a positive or negative impact on the long term financial plan out in the future.”
— KATHRYN HARRIS