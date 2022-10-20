The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau met Tuesday afternoon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building, located in downtown Norfolk.
Bureau members present: Camy Leathers, Troy Uhlir, Susan Busskohl, Caylie Prauner, Traci Jeffrey and Mary Colfack
Bureau members absent: Janie Engelby, Stacie Wilken and Gene Walker
Meeting lasted: Approximately 35 minutes.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— In August, revenue and lodging revenue for the bureau saw a decrease.
— The sports council is planning a location for the Tour de Nebraska.
— The Norfolk Area Passport Program will be discontinued.
— Reviewed plans for a future Johnny Carson sculpture.
ACTION ITEMS:
— $1,000 toward ornaments for a large Christmas tree to be located in the downtown area was approved.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building.