The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video-conferencing software.

Regular meeting duration: 30 minutes.

Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Arlan Kuehn, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer and Julie Robinson.

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.

Executive sessions: None.

ACTION ITEMS

— Adopted the agenda.

— Approved minutes from April 8 meetings.

— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.

— Approved the continuation of the horticulture golf course management program.

— Approved the continuation of the veterinary technology program.

— Approved the continuation of the health information management systems program.

— Approved the presidents contract for 2021-24.

— Approved the deletion of BP-5820, residence and use of service and therapy animals and pets.

DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

— President Leah Barrett unveiled the college’s new strategic plan, called “enVISION,” a comprehensive strategy that enforces the mission, defines the vision, articulates values, establishes priorities and provides opportunities for each department at the college to identify clear goals and objectives.

— In the president’s report, Barrett briefed on the college’s new free summer tuition program; 21 retirees, who totaled 580 years of experience during their time at Northeast; and more tuition relief provided by federal and donated funds.

— Lauren Wagner, lwagner@norfolkdailynews.com

Tags

In other news

Nearly 10,000 small pigs killed in fire

Nearly 10,000 small pigs killed in fire

PETERSBURG — Firefighters from two fire departments battled a Pillen Family Farms hog unit fire for more than eight hours on Wednesday southwest of Petersburg in Boone County.

Someone is shooting, what do you do?

Someone is shooting, what do you do?

Recent events in America have once again reminded us of how important it is to have a workplace emergency response plan for the possibility of an active shooter incident occurring where we work. Although these incidents are sometimes referred to as high-severity/low-frequency events — meanin…