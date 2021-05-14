The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video-conferencing software.
Regular meeting duration: 30 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Arlan Kuehn, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer and Julie Robinson.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from April 8 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the continuation of the horticulture golf course management program.
— Approved the continuation of the veterinary technology program.
— Approved the continuation of the health information management systems program.
— Approved the presidents contract for 2021-24.
— Approved the deletion of BP-5820, residence and use of service and therapy animals and pets.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— President Leah Barrett unveiled the college’s new strategic plan, called “enVISION,” a comprehensive strategy that enforces the mission, defines the vision, articulates values, establishes priorities and provides opportunities for each department at the college to identify clear goals and objectives.
— In the president’s report, Barrett briefed on the college’s new free summer tuition program; 21 retirees, who totaled 580 years of experience during their time at Northeast; and more tuition relief provided by federal and donated funds.
