The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Chad Bryant, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Kaycee Kube Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt and Martin Griffith.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets and Martin Griffith.
Meeting lasted: 7 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and two from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1406 Channel Road.
— Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for a restaurant (drive-in and drive-through) on property located northwest of the intersection at West Madison Avenue and South Third Street.
— Commissioners also heard a report of the May 2022 building permits that showed a slowdown in the number of permits being pulled for construction projects in comparison to last year. City planner Valerie Grimes speculated that an increase in interest rates, as well as the increase in cost of building materials is playing a part in the slowdown.