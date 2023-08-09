The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Martin Griffith, Dan Spray, Jordan Mason, Cody Ronnfeldt, Kaycee Kube and Brandon Franklin.
Commission members absent: Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay.
Meeting lasted: 42 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and 22 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a request by Bernard G. and Carol J. Wrede, trustees of the Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust, to have staff prepare a conditional use permit for a storage facility at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
Bernard Wrede spoke in favor of the request, saying a conditional use permit for the property was granted last year as a personal privilege, but he wanted to modify the permit to run with the land as it would make a possible transition of ownership go smoother in the future.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of a request for a zone change from R-2 (one and two family residential district) to R-1 (single family residential district) at 221 Jackson Ave. at the request of Garth and Krista Ferris.
Garth Ferris spoke in favor of the request, saying he was purchasing the 33-foot-wide strip of land in question and wanted to bring the zoning in uniform with the rest of the area.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved recommendation of a request for a zone change from R-1 (single family residential district) and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 (service commercial district) on property addressed as 404 S. 25th St. and part of 2607 Westside Ave. at the request of Roger L. Bader, Kirk M. Bader and Jackie A. Mayer and Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust.
City planner Valerie Grimes said the change would bring the area into a uniform zone and create clean zoning lines between Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust’s property and residential property to the north.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of a request of Double TV Properties for a zone change from R-3 (multiple family residential district), C-1 (local business district) and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 (service commercial district) on property at 701 S. 13th St., 707 S. 13th St. and 1229 W. Pasewalk Ave. (See story on page 1).
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of a request for a a zoning change from C-3 (service commercial district) to C-2 (central commercial district) on property at 300 W. Braasch Ave. (See story on page 12.)
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of the Ferris-Kielty Addition.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust — Bader Addition.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Burger King’s Addition.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Tunink's Addition.
WAIVERS
— Commissioners approved a recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Clausen Air Inc for property located at 711 S. 37th St.