The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay, Brandon Franklin and Cody Ronnfeldt.

Commission member absent: Dan Spray

Meeting lasted: 17 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a recommendation for a zone change from A (Agricultural District) and R-R (Rural Residential District) to R-R on property at 2005 Crown Road.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Sherbeck Subdivision.

— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Big Red Keno Subdivision.

In other news

150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst

150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Gertie Wadsworth was in the arms of her grandmother that bright day when sunshine dissolved distasteful memories of a long, brutal winter. Christan Goble held the 3 1/2-year-old girl in a crowd of more than 200 on the bridge over the Rock River. After a procession down Gal…

US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump administration border polices that included building a wall with Mexico. Now he is preparing his own version.

Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

Russian official: Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot

Russian official: Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported Saturday, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

City council approves infrastructure improvements

City council approves infrastructure improvements

The Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a pair motions aimed at important infrastructure improvements during Monday’s council session. The motions addressed street surface improvements on First Street and a sanitary sewer line replacement.

Dust to dust? New Mexicans fight to save old adobe churches

Dust to dust? New Mexicans fight to save old adobe churches

CORDOVA, New Mexico (AP) — Ever since missionaries started building churches out of mud 400 years ago in what was the isolated frontier of the Spanish empire, tiny mountain communities like Cordova relied on their own resources to keep the faith going.