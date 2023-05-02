The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay, Brandon Franklin and Cody Ronnfeldt.
Commission member absent: Dan Spray
Meeting lasted: 17 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a recommendation for a zone change from A (Agricultural District) and R-R (Rural Residential District) to R-R on property at 2005 Crown Road.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Sherbeck Subdivision.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Big Red Keno Subdivision.