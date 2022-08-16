The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Chad Bryant, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin.
Meeting lasted: 21 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, three; and four from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to recommend enacting Division 8.5 to Article VII of Chapter 27 of the official city code to create a tiny house district, and to amend various code sections to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.
PLATS/SUBDIVISION
Commissioners approved the final plats of the Dave Johnson Subdivision, the Love Subdivision, the River Fork Subdivision and the OGT Subdivision
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners heard a report of the July 2022 building permits, in which city planner Valerie Grimes said building valuation in the city is up $27.5 million in comparison to the same time last year.