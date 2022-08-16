The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Chad Bryant, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.

Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin.

Meeting lasted: 21 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, three; and four from the public.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted to recommend enacting Division 8.5 to Article VII of Chapter 27 of the official city code to create a tiny house district, and to amend various code sections to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.

PLATS/SUBDIVISION

Commissioners approved the final plats of the Dave Johnson Subdivision, the Love Subdivision, the River Fork Subdivision and the OGT Subdivision

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners heard a report of the July 2022 building permits, in which city planner Valerie Grimes said building valuation in the city is up $27.5 million in comparison to the same time last year.

Tags

In other news

College to offer several American Red Cross classes

College to offer several American Red Cross classes

Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer several American Red Cross-sponsored training sessions on Saturday, Aug. 20. All courses will be delivered in a hybrid format (part online and part in-person) with participants completing the online portion prior to in-person skills sessions.

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to…

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

Daily News looking for 20 Below writers

The Daily News is looking for high school students to write for its 20 Below section this school year. For those who enjoy writing, this would be a great opportunity as it looks great on college applications and resumes.