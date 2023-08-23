The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Martin Griffith, Jordan Mason, Cody Ronnfeldt, Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin and Chad Bryant.

Commission members absent: Dan Spray and Kayla Ramsay.

Meeting lasted: 23 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, three; and three from the public.

CURRENT BUSINESS

— Commissioners approved resolution No. 2023PC-6, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of the downtown area study. Jeff Ray, a representative of JEO Consulting, provided an overview of the study that he said would help update an existing plan. (See story on this page.)

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS

— Commissioners approved recommendation for the final plat of Leon’s Addition.

OTHER BUSINESS

— Commissioners heard a report of the July building permits. City planner Valerie Grimes said there were two new permits for single-family dwelling-detached, bringing this year’s total to 28, compared with 36 at this time last year. There were no new permits for single-family dwelling-attached units, duplexes or multi-family residential, but the number of permits for year to date was still well over last year’s numbers. Building valuation also remained $240 million higher than the previous year because of ongoing industrial projects in the community, Grimes said.

Tags

In other news

Northeast paramedic, PTA graduates receive their degrees

Northeast paramedic, PTA graduates receive their degrees

Students in two programs at Northeast Community College who have completed their education were recognized in a special ceremony recently. Students in the college’s paramedic and physical therapy assistant (PTA) programs who completed their clinical and field experiences this summer were pre…

Toxic algae at Willow Creek

Toxic algae at Willow Creek

PIERCE — The state has issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.

Daily News features differing viewpoints

Daily News features differing viewpoints

For those seeking editorials and opinion columns that are informative, thought-provoking and encourage vigorous, respectful debate, the Commentary page in the Daily News — both in print and online — is the place to turn to.