The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Brandon Franklin, Chad Bryant, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Jacob Thoene and Kyle Deets.
Meeting lasted: 18 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and seven from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners voted to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit at the request of Bernard G. and Carol J. Wrede, trustees of the Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust. The permit is for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave., known commercially as ABC Storage. The Wredes were seeking the permit as a renewal of the expiring permit that was granted 15 years ago. City staff will prepare a new permit with a 10-year expiration date, which has become the standard.
Commissioners voted to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit at the request of CIE Norfolk GNS for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road. Representatives from CIE Norfolk GNS announced at the meeting they have entered a purchase agreement with Elkhorn Valley Ethanol to purchase the Louis Dreyfus Ethanol Plant in Norfolk. See Wednesday’s edition of the Norfolk Daily News for more details.
OTHER BUSINESS
City planner Valerie Grimes offered a report on the August 2022 building permits. Grimes said two new single family dwelling-detached were pulled in August, bringing the total to 40, which is equal to last year. No new permits for duplexes were sought; one has been pulled for this year in comparison to two last year at this time.
Grimes said multiple permits came in for multi-family dwellings, totaling 94 dwelling units, which is an increase of 54 over last year’s 40 at this time. Single family dwelling-attached permits were down, totaling four this year in comparison to 12 last year, but Grimes added, the city’s building valuation is $36 million higher this year over last year.