The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Martin Griffith, Jordan Mason, Cody Ronnfeldt, Jill Sock and Dirk Waite.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin and Chad Bryant.
Meeting lasted: 43 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and 10 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously voted to recommend a request by JFT Inc. to change the zoning from R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) to R-3 (multiple-family residential district) on property addressed as 922 S. Fourth St.
Stacy Sullivan of Norfolk spoke on behalf of JFT in making the request. Sullivan said the structure that served as Open Arms Daycare on the property would be converted into a triplex, but a zone change would be necessary to allow such a development.
City planner Valerie Grimes addressed commissioner Dirk Waite’s inquiry about parking requirements for such a development, saying two spots are necessary for each unit. Sullivan said there is space to accommodate the requirement, which has been figured into the plan.
— Commissioners also conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved recommendation of a request by Guaranteed Landscaping and Sprinklers LLC Nebraska for a conditional use permit for landscape contracting services on property addressed as 3705 S. 13th St.
Alex Weaver spoke on half of the request, saying the business has operated in the location for several years, and he was seeking a permit as the one previous issued had expired.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously recommended approval of the Wyndham Hills area study.
Jeff Ray with JEO Consulting Group said the area in northwest Norfolk met several elements of criteria in the study to carry the blighted and substandard label. Those elements included lack of street connectivity, incomplete infrastructure, debris and challenges with drainage. No plans are in the works for the area, but the blighted and substandard designation would make it eligible for tax increment financing if a developer should want to pursue improvements on the land, he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners heard an overview of the 2024-33 capital improvement program (CIP), which includes the 2023-28 one- and six-year street improvements plan.
Lyle Lutt, director of administrative services for the City of Norfolk, provided a presentation and answered questions regarding the program, explaining to commissioners that the CIP is approved annually and includes an outlook of purchases exceeding $50,000 over the next 10 years. The plan includes the projected cost of those expenses and designates the funding source for them, he said.
Commissioners inquired about a few of the expenses on the CIP, including the varying costs designated each year to the flood control. Lutt said the flood control is a vital component for the city that pulls many properties out of a flood plain and negates the need for many homeowners to carry flood insurance. He said there is a significant cost for upkeep to the structure.
Steve Rames elaborated on the figures, saying the remainder of the design fees precede the $6.8 million marked for construction in 2025-26.
“Then you see some funds after that for once we identify what needs to be fixed and construction to fix it, then we have an operations manual for the levee,” Rames said. “That operations manual dates back to the original levee construction from the late ’60s and early ’70s. ... Once we go through and do the reconstruction, we have to have update that manual.”
Recertification will have to take place after the project is complete. FEMA recertification is what pulls the properties in at-risk areas out of the flood plain, he said.
Lutt said of the project, “For being literally a pile of dirt in a specific manner, it’s a pretty complex, extensive process. I never realized it until I got here.”
Commissioners unanimously approved recommendation of the plan.