The Norfolk Planning Commission met for a special meeting Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone.

Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin, Dan Spray, Matt Gilmore and Mary Hammond.

Meeting lasted: 5 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and four from the public.

PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS:

Commission members approved the preliminary plat of Block One River Addition, which is part of the Geary redevelopment project to improve an area of downtown Norfolk located north of Braasch Avenue and east of North Third Street in downtown Norfolk..

— KATHRYN HARRIS

kharris@norfolkdailynews.com

Tags

In other news

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people “carpeted throug…

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week’s stay, as NASA joins Russia in hosting guests at the world’s most expensive tourist destination.