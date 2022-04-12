The Norfolk Planning Commission met for a special meeting Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin, Dan Spray, Matt Gilmore and Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 5 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and four from the public.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS:
Commission members approved the preliminary plat of Block One River Addition, which is part of the Geary redevelopment project to improve an area of downtown Norfolk located north of Braasch Avenue and east of North Third Street in downtown Norfolk..
— KATHRYN HARRIS