The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Chad Bryant, Brandon Franklin, Cody Ronnfeldt and Martin Griffith.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
In light of the absence of both the chairman and co-chairman, Jacob Thone was elected by commissioners to act as acting chairman pro tem for the meeting.
Meeting lasted: 12 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, one; and two from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a campground on property addressed as 4608 S. 25th St. The permit places a variety of conditions on a request to allow NU-King (King Steel) to establish space on its industrial property for five RV travel trailers to be used for housing for employees and their families.
The conditions include a five-year expiration on the permit; a maximum of five RVs with temporary skirting only shall be placed on site and movable on request; no additional structure shall be added to any RV; the placement of RV travel trailers shall be limited to the southwest area of the site in the general location of the previous housing structure; the RVs shall be placed on concrete pads; RVs shall be occupied by NU-King’s employees and their families; the area shall be maintained and comply with all property maintenance codes; all waste disposal systems shall comply fully with the Nebraska State Department of Environment and Energy Requirements; all water wells shall comply fully with the Nebraska State Department of Health and Human Services.
PLATS/SUBDIVISION
— Commissioners approved the final plat of North Development.
— Commissioners also approved the final plat of the City of Norfolk School District’s Addition, which will allow for a 30-foot drive north of the Odd Fellow Rebekah Manor on West Pasewalk Avenue. The new drive is being sought by the owners of the manor to ease access and egress of fire and emergency vehicles to the facility.
— KATHRYN HARRIS