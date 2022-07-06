The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Chad Bryant, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray and Kyle Deets.

Commission members absent: None.

Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, one; and six from the public.

CURRENT BUSINESS

— Commissioners unanimously approved recommendations of the final plats of Walter’s East Knolls 14th Addition and the Block One River Addition.

— Commissioners unanimously approved recommendation of the voluntary annexation a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.

