The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Chad Bryant, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dan Spray and Kyle Deets.
Commission members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, one; and six from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners unanimously approved recommendations of the final plats of Walter’s East Knolls 14th Addition and the Block One River Addition.
— Commissioners unanimously approved recommendation of the voluntary annexation a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection at Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.