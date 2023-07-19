The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Jordan Mason, Cody Ronnfeldt and Chad Bryant.
Commission members absent: Kaycee Kube, Dan Spray, Kayla Ramsay and Brandon Franklin
Meeting lasted: 26 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and four from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of a request by PAL Properties for a conditional use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous products on property at 1906 W. Omaha Ave. Speaking on behalf of PAL Properties, Kevin Langel offered details on the plans. Langel said the area would be paved and include an L-shaped building to accommodate 13 oversized storage units, as well as an additional 40-foot-by-80-foot storage unit that he will utilize for his own property. Brief discussion took place about the necessity of a condition on the permit that would require a privacy fence on the north side of the property. The fence would be for aesthetic purposes since the property is in the highway corridor overlay district. Langel questioned the need for the condition since a fence already exists on the hotel property that borders the property in questions. Commissioners agreed the condition would create a redundancy before voting unanimously to strike the condition with the fence requirement as they recommended the permit.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Madison Villas 2nd Addition.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Boyle’s Addition.
WAIVERS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Gretchen M. Sandall for property at 1809 Koenigstein Ave. Attorney Dave Copple spoke on behalf of Sandall, whose house is the newly constructed structure that can be found at the top of a hill on the north side of Norfolk Avenue.
Copple said a sidewalk on the property would be the first in the neighborhood, making it a sidewalk “to nowhere,” and the Sandalls did not want to incur “the wrath of the neighbors” who might think they were the ones who caused sidewalks to be required if one is installed. Copple said the Sandalls have been working with the city to make sure the slope of the new driveway will match requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act if and when a sidewalk is required. Commissioners voted unanimously to grant the sidewalk waiver.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners heard a report of the June 2023 building permits. City planner Valerie Grimes said two new single-family dwelling-detached permits came in to push the total to 26 this year compared with 33 last year. One new duplex permits was sought, bringing this year’s total at 21 for 42 units this year compared with one for two last year. No new multi-family dwelling permits were sought, keeping this year’s total at 44 compared with none last year. No new single-family attached permits came in, keeping this year’s total at 10 this year compared with two last year.
Total building valuation is still $236 million higher than last year because of industrial projects that are ongoing, Grimes said.
