The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin, Dan Spray, Matt Gilmore
Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and three from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved zoning change from local business district to commercial district on properties addressed as 2208, 2210 and 2300 Taylor Avenue.
— Granted a conditional use permit for an oversized accessory building on property addressed as 500 N. Victory Road.
— Amended land use matrix in Section 27-601 of city code to delete adult entertainment businesses and add sexually oriented businesses.
— Approved final plat of Divots Second Addition.