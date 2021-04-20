The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith.

Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin, Dan Spray, Matt Gilmore

Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and three from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved zoning change from local business district to commercial district on properties addressed as 2208, 2210 and 2300 Taylor Avenue.

— Granted a conditional use permit for an oversized accessory building on property addressed as 500 N. Victory Road.

— Amended land use matrix in Section 27-601 of city code to delete adult entertainment businesses and add sexually oriented businesses.

— Approved final plat of Divots Second Addition.

