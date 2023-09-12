The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, located at 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.
Members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe.
Others in attendance: Approximately 40 members of the public, three media representatives and district administrators.
Meeting lasted: Two hours and 30 minutes.
Public comments:
— About 11 members of the public spoke about the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Action items:
— Approved claims for September, 6-0.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding agreement with Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), 6-0.
— Approved the 2023-24 emergency operations plan, 6-0.
— Rejected a property tax authority resolution, 3-3 (See story on page 1)
— Approved the resignation of Carla Miles, 6-0.
— The board also went into executive session to discuss litigation.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next NPS Board of Education meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, at the central administration building. The final approval of the budget and property tax levy is expected to take place then.