The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, located at 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.

Members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe.

Others in attendance: Approximately 40 members of the public, three media representatives and district administrators.

Meeting lasted: Two hours and 30 minutes.

Public comments:

— About 11 members of the public spoke about the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Action items:

— Approved claims for September, 6-0.

— Approved a memorandum of understanding agreement with Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), 6-0.

— Approved the 2023-24 emergency operations plan, 6-0.

— Rejected a property tax authority resolution, 3-3 (See story on page 1)

— Approved the resignation of Carla Miles, 6-0.

— The board also went into executive session to discuss litigation.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next NPS Board of Education meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, at the central administration building. The final approval of the budget and property tax levy is expected to take place then.

In other news

City council microphone and voting system being replaced

City council microphone and voting system being replaced

The Norfolk City Council chambers will be seeing upgrades soon after the approval of the purchase of a new microphone system and voting display board. In a unanimous vote, council members authorized the $52,438 expenditure from Bizco.

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education regular business meeting and budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 11. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the top floor.

Sheriff’s department completes successful campaign

Sheriff’s department completes successful campaign

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2023 Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

Western theme selected for upcoming health fair

Western theme selected for upcoming health fair

The 32nd run of the Norfolk Area PATCH Health Fair will return to Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The event will continue into the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.