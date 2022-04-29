The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at noon at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 10 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm. Others in attendance: A couple of district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members approved multiple new contracts and one resignation.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved new contracts for Michael Becker, physical education teacher at Norfolk Junior High; Megan Bryan, title reading teacher at Washington and Grant Elementary schools; Colby Eymann, industrial technology teacher at Norfolk Junior High; Rheanna Klassen, science teacher at Norfolk High School; Sarah Laden, English teacher at Norfolk High School; Kady Malmberg, first grade teacher at Westside Elementary; Alexa Stueckrath, guidance counselor for Norfolk Junior High.
—Approved a resignation until a suitable replacement is hired for Jamie Blum, a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m.