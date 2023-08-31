The Northeast Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:03 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes.

Members present: Shannon Stuchlik, Jim McCarville, Loren Kucera and Jim Hans.

Members absent: Rich Jablonski, Sally Ganem and Kurt Dostal.

Others in attendance: Eighteen in total attended, including one media representative.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved a $50,000 loan to Elkhorn River Coffee Co. in Scribner.

— Approved a loan subordination request on their personal residence from Ryan and Kristi Logemann in West Point.

— Approved a $250,000 loan to Lowell Jepsen to purchase Midwest Machine & Tool Inc. in Columbus.

— Approved a collateral change to sell a portion of the Knotty Pine real estate in Petersburg and use the $10,000 proceeds for working capital.

— Approved a direct homebuyer assistance applicant No. 101781, Habitat for Humanity in Columbus, in the amount of $30,000.

— Approved a direct homebuyer assistance applicant No. 101769, Pinnacle Bank in Columbus, in the amount of $30,000.

— Approved the revised NED Inc. NAHTF OOR reuse program guidelines.

— Approved a three-month contract extension for the NED’s NAHTF grant 20-TFHP-15004.

— Approved a subordination request of loan No. 101722.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at city offices.

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:43 p.m. and lasted for about 10 minutes. NENEDD met right after Northeast Economic Development Inc.

Members present: Charlie Bahr, Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, Troy Uhlir, Blake Denton, Loren Kucera, Meghann Buresh and Benjamin Benton.

Members absent: Sally Ganem and Justin Webb.

Others in attendance: About 15 in total attended, including one media representative.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved a $140,000 loan to Albion Livestock Market in Albion

— Approved a $200,000 loan to Smokin’ Diesel Repair in Laurel.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:15 p.m. at city offices following the Northeast Economic Development meeting.

Tags

In other news

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

A new Titanic expedition is planned, the US is fighting it

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui

Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war

Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war

The Russian ruble's wobble in value has exposed a crack in President Vladimir Putin's fortress economy, a vulnerability quickly plastered over by the Kremlin's economic team in a move that allowed the currency to regain its footing, at least for now.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Flo…