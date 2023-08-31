The Northeast Economic Development Inc. Board of Directors met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:03 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes.
Members present: Shannon Stuchlik, Jim McCarville, Loren Kucera and Jim Hans.
Members absent: Rich Jablonski, Sally Ganem and Kurt Dostal.
Others in attendance: Eighteen in total attended, including one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a $50,000 loan to Elkhorn River Coffee Co. in Scribner.
— Approved a loan subordination request on their personal residence from Ryan and Kristi Logemann in West Point.
— Approved a $250,000 loan to Lowell Jepsen to purchase Midwest Machine & Tool Inc. in Columbus.
— Approved a collateral change to sell a portion of the Knotty Pine real estate in Petersburg and use the $10,000 proceeds for working capital.
— Approved a direct homebuyer assistance applicant No. 101781, Habitat for Humanity in Columbus, in the amount of $30,000.
— Approved a direct homebuyer assistance applicant No. 101769, Pinnacle Bank in Columbus, in the amount of $30,000.
— Approved the revised NED Inc. NAHTF OOR reuse program guidelines.
— Approved a three-month contract extension for the NED’s NAHTF grant 20-TFHP-15004.
— Approved a subordination request of loan No. 101722.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at city offices.
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) met Wednesday at the city offices, located at 309 N. Fifth St. The meeting began at 7:43 p.m. and lasted for about 10 minutes. NENEDD met right after Northeast Economic Development Inc.
Members present: Charlie Bahr, Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, Troy Uhlir, Blake Denton, Loren Kucera, Meghann Buresh and Benjamin Benton.
Members absent: Sally Ganem and Justin Webb.
Others in attendance: About 15 in total attended, including one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a $140,000 loan to Albion Livestock Market in Albion
— Approved a $200,000 loan to Smokin’ Diesel Repair in Laurel.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:15 p.m. at city offices following the Northeast Economic Development meeting.