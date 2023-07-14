The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday over a Zoom call at noon.
Regular meeting duration: About an hour.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Jeff Scherer, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel and Pat Wojcik.
Board members absent: Dirk Petersen and Jeanne Reigle.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and three members of the media.
Executive sessions: Two executive sessions were held that discussed the purchase of potential property and the status of collective bargaining as per the agenda.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— Leah Barrett, college president, notified board members that the process regarding tax levies would begin a year from now.
— A public hearing was held on the acquisition of 1107 East Benjamin Ave., located to the east of the college campus.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved second reading of revisions to BPD-02, which addresses accountability of the president.
— Approved second reading of the deletion of four policies that addressed publicity of rules affecting students, board member development and the release of information.
— Tabled first reading of policies relating to nepotism and organizational structures.
— Approved the Professional Managerial Association negotiated agreement for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 contract years.
— Approved the Classified Staff Association negotiated agreement for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
— NEJLA MUMINOVIC