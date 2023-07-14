The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday over a Zoom call at noon.

Regular meeting duration: About an hour.

Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Jeff Scherer, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel and Pat Wojcik.

Board members absent: Dirk Petersen and Jeanne Reigle.

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and three members of the media.

Executive sessions: Two executive sessions were held that discussed the purchase of potential property and the status of collective bargaining as per the agenda.

ITEMS OF INTEREST:

— Leah Barrett, college president, notified board members that the process regarding tax levies would begin a year from now.

— A public hearing was held on the acquisition of 1107 East Benjamin Ave., located to the east of the college campus.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved second reading of revisions to BPD-02, which addresses accountability of the president.

— Approved second reading of the deletion of four policies that addressed publicity of rules affecting students, board member development and the release of information.

— Tabled first reading of policies relating to nepotism and organizational structures.

— Approved the Professional Managerial Association negotiated agreement for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 contract years.

— Approved the Classified Staff Association negotiated agreement for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

— NEJLA MUMINOVIC

nmuminovic@norfolkdailynews.com

Tags

In other news

Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard

Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard

ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — A storm that left up to two months' worth of rain in Vermont and saturated other parts of the Northeast was moving out Tuesday, but more flooding was expected after already cutting off access to some communities, including the main approach to the state capital.

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Putin says he offered mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered the Wagner private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander after their short-lived rebellion, while some of the mercenaries were shown Friday in Belarus, possibly heralding the group's rel…

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed an agreement for Sweden to join NATO as more work remained to determine a path forward for Ukraine's future with the alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized as “absurd” the absence of a timetable for hi…

Notes from the City of Norfolk

Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears

LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.

Dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

Dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Bodies of dozens of children who died at a Native American boarding school have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they dig in a central Nebraska field that a century ago was part of the sprawling campus.