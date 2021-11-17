The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Tuesday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 18 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Julie Robinson, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel and Gene Willers.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from Sept. 14 and Oct. 26 meetings.
— Approved the monthly financial report and claims.
— Approved the redistricting plan of the Northeast Community College voting districts.
— Approved the 2022 Nebraska Community College Association annual membership dues in the amount of $65,181.58.
— Approved the Northeast Community College financial audit of June 30, 2021, and 2020.
— Approved the three-year extension of the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust.
— Approved the following tuition and fee rates for 2022-23 — Resident tuition rate: Set at $108 per credit hour; tuition rate for Iowa and South Dakota residents: Set at $109 per credit hour; nonresident tuition rate: Set at $151 per credit hour; student services fee: Remains at $5 per credit hour; facility fee: Remains at $9 per credit hour; technology fee: Remains at $6 per credit hour; all other tuition and fees: Remain at the same rate as the 2021-22 rate.
— Action on room and board rates for 2022-23 was tabled until the board’s December meeting.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— The Student Leadership Association reported that more than 1,600 people attended Northeast Community College’s 18th annual “Spooktacular” celebration on Oct. 27. There also will be a bake sale on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the union that will act as a fundraiser for the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
— In the president’s report, one item Leah Barrett shared was that area first responders were put through the paces at Northeast Community College recently. It wasn’t a real-world experience, but rather a requirement as part of their recertification as paramedics. This paramedic refresher is a three-day course that fulfills a portion of the National Continued Competency Program. Participants in the course took part in an exercise that involved transporting patients in the college’s teaching ambulance from the scene of an incident to the paramedic lab. In addition to the paramedics serving in various roles, Northeast theater students also played a part in the simulation.
— The board of governors heard the first reading of executive limitation, governance process, board president delegation and ends policies.
