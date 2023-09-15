The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.

Regular meeting duration: Four hours and 45 minutes.

Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Jeff Scherer, Carol Sibbel, Dirk Petersen and Jeanne Reigle.

Board members absent: Nicole Sedlacek and Pat Wojcik.

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and one member of the media.

Executive sessions: None.

ACTION ITEMS

— Discussed budget planning (See story in Saturday’s paper).

— Approved second reading for the deletion of three policies relating to student grievances and employment.

In other news

