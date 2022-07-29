Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

The meeting lasted for two minutes.

Board members present: Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm.

Others in attendance: One from the media and district administrators.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved a contract for Sierra Walker, who will be the 2022-23 seventh grade math teacher at Norfolk Junior High.

— Approved a contract for Mark Ritchey, who will be the 2022-23 art teacher at Norfolk High School.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.

