Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted for two minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm.
Others in attendance: One from the media and district administrators.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved a contract for Sierra Walker, who will be the 2022-23 seventh grade math teacher at Norfolk Junior High.
— Approved a contract for Mark Ritchey, who will be the 2022-23 art teacher at Norfolk High School.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.
