The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. A study session began at 5:30 p.m., with the regular business meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting lasted two hours and 53 minutes.
Board members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe. Others in attendance: Four from the media, several district administrators and approximately 30 members of the public.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— A hearing was held on parental involvement policies.
— An award for excellence was presented to Cori Pena, nurse at Jefferson, Westside, Woodland Park and the Little Panthers Preschool.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved staff contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approved the resignation of Candace Schmidt, communications director.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 5008 (attendance), 5415 (anti-bullying), 5417 (school wellness), 6400 (parental involvement), 6410 (parental involvement) and 6370 (multi-cultural education).
— Approved the 2023-24 school meal prices.
— Approved the request for proposals for 2023-24 charter bus services.
— Approved the renewal of an agreement with LSI for 2023-24 as food management company.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 7000-7052 related to major construction.
PUBLIC INPUT: Several members of the public commented on topics including transparency, parent involvement in education, curriculum content and board policy.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been tentatively scheduled for noon on Thursday, May 25. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, June 12, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will not be any study sessions during the summer months.