The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, located at 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.
Members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe.
Others in attendance: Approximately 35 members of the public, four media representatives and district administrators.
Meeting lasted: Two hours and 40 minutes.
Public comments:
— Thirteen members of the public chose to comment on issues pertaining to transgender athletes. The public comments portion of Monday’s meeting lasted about an hour.
Items of interest:
— District administrators presented routine reports pertaining to finances, teaching, student programs and human resources.
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson presented a report relating to employee turnover rates at NPS and said 38 teachers left the district this year. She also shared information relating to staffing issues.
Action items:
— Approved revisions to the COVID-19 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan, 6-0.
— Approved the resignation of Woodland Park Elementary teacher Bethany Cadwallader pending the hiring of a suitable replacement, 6-0.
— Approved addendums to the 2023-24 Little Panthers Preschool and elementary student respective handbooks, 6-0.
— Approved the 2023-24 middle school student and junior high school student respective handbooks, 6-0.
— Approved the 2023-24 high school student handbook without a clause that allowed for a 15-minute extension to the school’s morning tardy bell, 6-0
— Approved revisions to a number of board policies addressing the use of school facilities, enrollment options, student discipline, alternative education plans for expelled students, graduation, outside organizations, special education, firearms, annual organization meetings and assessment-academic content standards, 6-0.
— Approved new board policies involving students diagnosed with dyslexia, the guarantee of seizure action plans in schools, behavioral points of contact and Naloxone in schools, with each policy approved individually 6-0.
— Approved revisions to board policy 5301 that indicated how participation in sports teams offered at NPS will be based upon a student’s biological sex at birth and will fall in line with eligibility criteria set by the Nebraska State Activity Association (NSAA) and state law, 5-1. (See story on page 1.)