The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 14 minutes.
Board members Cindy Booth, Teri Bauer, Brenda Carhart and Beth Shashikant were present. Board members Lindsay Dixon and Sandy Wolfe were absent. Others in attendance: One from the media and district administrators.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the resignation of Tammy Kallhoff, Norfolk High Spanish teacher, 4-0.
—Approved the contract of Donald Clark, Norfolk High science teacher, 4-0.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There was one closed session held to discuss personnel.
FUTURE MEETINGS: A retreat for the board of education will be Thursday, June 8. The retreat will start at 8 a.m. at the NPS central administration offices. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss target-based grading.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, June 12. The regular business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. All components of these meetings will be at the NPS central administration offices and will be open to the public unless an executive session is needed to protect the interest of the district or the reputation of an individual.