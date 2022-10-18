The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Kyle Deets, Chad Bryant, Dan Spray, Dirk Waite and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, one; and one from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of Jose Nuño for a multi-family dwelling in the Office District on property addressed as 1112 Verges Ave.
Speaking on his own behalf, Nuño told commissioners he plans to divide the building that once housed his clinic, Nebraska Health & Wellness Clinic, into up to three apartments. Nuno said he believed the plan would fit well with the surrounding area, which is zoned residential, and neighbors would be appreciative of the chance because it would result in less traffic.
After discussion about necessary accommodations for off-street parking, commissioners unanimously voted to have city staff prepare the conditional use permit, which will be presented for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.