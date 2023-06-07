The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Chad Bryant, Martin Griffith, Kayla Ramsay, Dirk Waite and Cody Ronnfeldt.

Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Jacob Thone and Brandon Franklin

Meeting lasted: 14 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, seven; media representatives, two; and three from the public.

CURRENT BUSINESS

Commissioners approved consideration of resolution 2023PC-4 for a conditional use permit for mining of sand and gravel on property addressed as 2410 N. Airport Road. Matteo Sand and Gravel, which sought the permit, has mined in the area since 2001, and the updated permit would accommodate the company’s planned expansion and build upon the 20-year permit issued in 2016 to include property to the east that was recently purchased.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk as authorized by Section 16-902 R.R.S. 2012.

OTHER BUSINESS

Commissioners approved Katelyn Palmer as planning commission secretary pro tem effective June 21, 2023. Palmer will be taking the place of Liz Lienemann.

