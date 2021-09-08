The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin and Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 8 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Recommended final plat of Divots Third Addition
— Recommended final plat of Vonderohe's Addition
— Recommended final plat of Wyndham Hills Fifth Addition