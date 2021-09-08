The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.

Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin and Mary Hammond.

Meeting lasted: 8 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and one from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Recommended final plat of Divots Third Addition

— Recommended final plat of Vonderohe's Addition

— Recommended final plat of Wyndham Hills Fifth Addition

Tags

In other news

Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans lifted a nightly curfew Wednesday as the city moved closer to regaining full power 10 days after Hurricane Ida, but hundreds of thousands of people outside the city were still without lights and water and more than a quarter of a million children were unab…

+4
Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Pierce

Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Pierce

PIERCE — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth-generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of their…

Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan

Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California could be on track for one of its worst fire seasons ever as hotter, drier conditions across the north raise the threat of new fires or existing ones flaring into dangerous life, officials said.