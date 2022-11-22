The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Kyle Deets and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin, Chad Bryant and Dan Spray.
Meeting lasted: 19 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, one; and two from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and denied a request by Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved a request by Precision Components Midwest LLC (PCM) for a conditional use permit for a machine shop on property addressed as 315 and 319 S. First St. Speaking on behalf of PCM, Dave Cerny said the request came as the permit issued for the conditional use in 2012 had expired.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Spence-Skalberg Addition.
— Commissioners also heard a report on the October 2022 building permits, the first report of the new fiscal year. City planner Valerie Grimes said permits issued for single family-detached units last year totaled four while this year eight have been issued; no multi-family dwelling units had been issued by this time last year, but this year one 22-unit dwelling permit was issued; no single-family attached permits have been issued so far this year, while last year there were two; and one industrial permit had been issued, which pushed the building valuation to roughly $194 million higher than last year.
The permit report shows Fagen Inc. was issued a permit on Oct. 21 for construction of Norfolk Crush soybean crushing plant at 3820 N. First St. When plans for the construction of the plant were announced, cost was estimated at $375 million.
Grimes laughed as she cautioned commissioners about next year’s valuation comparison not looking so good because of the industrial permit that was issued. “I’m guessing you can figure out what industrial came in that has bumped our valuation so high,” she said. “It’s going to be looking really low next year because of this.”