The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Dan Spray, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay.

Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin and Cody Ronnfeldt.

Meeting lasted: 10 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, one; and two from the public.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved the recommendation of the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project plan. The plan calls for a 30-unit apartment complex that will house Wayne State College students enrolled in the Growing Together initiative, as well as provide market-rate housing.

WAIVERS

— Commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Trevor and Elizabeth Osten for property located at 3414 W. Nucor Road.

OTHER BUSINESS

— City planner Valerie Grimes delivered a report of the March building permits. Grimes said two new single-family dwelling-detached permits added in March pushed the total this year to 16, which is compared with 26 at this time last year. No new duplex or multi-family dwelling permits were sought, bringing this year’s total to 40 and 44, respectively, in comparison to none this time last year. No new single family-attached permits have been sought in comparison to two last year. Building valuation this year is $246 million higher than last year. Grimes said the increase in building valuation is a reflection of the industry construction taking place.

