The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Kayla Ramsay and Brandon Franklin.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Cody Ronnfeldt and Chad Bryant.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, one; and four from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners conducted a public hearing and considered the recommendation of a request by PAL Properties for a conditional use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous products on property located at 1906 W. Omaha Ave.
No one was present to speak on behalf of the project, but city planner Valerie Grimes provided basic details of PAL Properties’ desired use of constructing 13 50-foot-by-14-foot storage units and one 40-by-80 unit with an office.
The property, which is directly behind Eco-Lux Inn and across the street from Vulcraft, is considered part of the Highway Corridor Overlay District. Commissioners agreed they would like adherence to the overlay’s requirements to be among the conditions of the permit as it is drawn up by city staff.
Holly Fry and J.J. Snodgrass, who attended the public hearing as representatives of Vulcraft, expressed concern about the possibility of hazardous materials being stored on the property and the flow of traffic coming into and out of the property.
Commissioner Dirk Waite said the permit is for storage of nonhazardous materials, so storage of hazardous liquids would be a violation. In addressing traffic flow, Grimes said storage units tend not to produce a lot of traffic.
Commissioners also asked that a site plan be included before unanimously voting to have city staff draw up the permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners heard a report of the May building permits. Grimes said three new single-family dwelling-detached permits came in to push the total to 24 this year compared with 31 last year. No new duplex permits were sought, keeping this year’s total at 20 for 40 units this year compared with one for two last year. No new multi-family dwelling permits were sought, keeping this year’s total at 44 compared with none last year. No new single-family attached permits came in, keeping this year’s total at 10 this year compared with two last year.
Total valuation is still $241 million higher than last year because of industrial projects that are ongoing, Grimes said.
— KATHRYN HARRIS