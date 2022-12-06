The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday morning at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Kyle Deets, Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin, Chad Bryant and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 46 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and 17 from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2022PC-12 for a conditional use permit for a machine shop on property addressed at 315 and 319 S. First St. This was a renewal of an expiring conditional use permit for Precision Components Midwest that was issued in 2012.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments project.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved a request by Northeast Community College to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a trade school on property at 707 and 713 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved recommendation to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit at the request of Flatrock Group LLC for farming and construction equipment sales, new and used, and rentals on property generally located south of West Norfolk Avenue and directly west of Fountain Point Medical Community. Approval of the preliminary plat for Norfolk 140, which includes land Flatrock Group, seeks to use, in part, for development of a large CAT dealership, followed the public hearing.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of a zone change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District) to C-3 (Service Commercial District on property generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south. The zone change request is by Universal Resources Inc. Approval of the final plat of the Hupp-Pile Addition, which includes land Universal Resources seeks to use for expansion of an existing storage unit facility, followed the public hearing. Votes for the recommendations were unanimous with the exception of Kube, who abstained from both votes.