The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith, Cody Ronnfeldt, Jacob Thoene and Kaycee Kube.
Commission members absent: Brandon Franklin.
Meeting lasted: Eight minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, two; and one from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend an amendment to Section 27-2 of the official city code to add a definition for public signs and Section 27-321 to include an exception allowing public signs to be placed in the public right of way of a street or highway.
City planner Valerie Grimes said the sign code says no sign shall be placed or located so as to encroach on public right of way. “What we’ve proposed to add is ‘except for those defined as public signs in 27-2,’ ” she said. “We did not have a public sign definition, so that is what we’re adding just to clarify what are public signs so we have kind of a clean way of knowing what can or can not be in public right of way.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners conducted two separate votes to recommend annexation of two tracts of land — one located about a quarter-mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue, the other located immediately west of part of Walter’s East Knolls 13th Addition near Benjamin Avenue. Both are voluntary and are being sought by developers who wish to continue with platting and development of these areas of land. Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the annexation.
Commissioners also heard a report on the April 2022 building permits. Grimes said the city had three new permits come in for single family-detached dwellings, bringing the total for this year to 29 in comparison with 27 last year. One new duplex permit came in, which is one more than last year at this time. No new multi-family dwelling permits came in, which is two fewer than last year.
No new single-family attached dwelling permits came in, giving the city a total of two for the year compared with six from last year. Grimes said total building valuations are about $16 million higher than last year at this time.