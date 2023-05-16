The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite, Brandon Franklin and Cody Ronnfeldt.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray, Chad Bryant and Kayla Ramsay.
Meeting lasted: 38 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, seven; media representatives, two; and 10 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved recommendation of a request by Norfolk Rentals for a preliminary planned development on property located in the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road.
Chad Carter, representing Norfolk Rentals, presented the plan to develop a roughly 1.6-acre area at the location into three eight-unit, single-level dwellings featuring 625 square feet of space each.
Commissioners expressed concerns about drainage since the planned development is located near the flood control. They advised the developer to work with city staff as they address solutions to the drainage issue, as well as work to make sure emergency vehicles have enough space to navigate the planned loop drive through the property before the final plan is presented.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the recommendation of the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project.
City finance director Randy Gates said a tax increment financing (TIF) application for redevelopment of the former Office Max property had been submitted and the redevelopment would create a site for Cornhusker Nissan. The total estimated cost of the project would be $6.1 million, but the redeveloper is seeking only about $417,000 in TIF, Gates said.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the recommendation of a request by Matteo Sand and Gravel Co. for a conditional use permit for a sand and gravel mining operation on property located at 2410 N. Airport Road.
Matteo Sand and Gravel owner Randy Matteo told commissioners that the company has mined in the area since 2001, and his current request is to expand on the 20-year permit issued in 2016 to include property to the east that was recently purchased.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the final plat of Sudbeck’s Second Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
— City planner Valerie Grimes delivered a report on the 2023 building permits: The five new single family-detached permits pulled in April boosted this year’s total to 21 compared with 29 last year; there were no new duplexes and no new multi-family dwelling permits pulled in April; and 10 new single-family dwelling permits were pulled, boosting the total this year to 10 in comparison to two last year. Grimes added that building valuation for this year is still $246.5 million over last year’s total on account of the industrial projects being completed.