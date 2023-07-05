Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency

The Norfolk Community Development Agency convened on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting, with the exception of councilman Corey Granquist. Just over a dozen city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting which lasted just under 15 minutes. Below is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Resolution No. 2023-11 approving the redevelopment contract with Cornhusker Auto Center Inc. for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project was unanimously approved.

No paper on holiday

No paper on holiday

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the Daily News will not be published Tuesday.