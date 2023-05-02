The Norfolk Community Development Agency convened on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting. Just over a dozen city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted 10 minutes. The following is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Agency members unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-7 for the redevelopment contract with HCI Real Estate Co. for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.
— Members approved the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the planning commission for recommendation. Voting on the measure was unanimous.
— Resolution No. 2023-8 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the city council was unanimously approved.