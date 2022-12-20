Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers. Members in attendance were Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Gary Jackson, Thad Murren, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist. Mayor Josh Moenning was also in attendance along with other city officials and department directors. Councilman Andrew McCarthy was not in attendance.
The meeting lasted for just over 10 minutes and approximately 20 Norfolkans attended. After approving the meeting agenda and minutes from the Dec. 5 meeting, the agency took the following actions.
— Resolution No. 2022-23 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the city council was approved in a unanimous vote.
— In a 6-1 vote, the council approved Resolution No. 2022-24 approving the redevelopment contract for Wisner West Inc. for the Wisner West Inc. redevelopment project. Councilman Webb was the only vote in opposition.
