The Norfolk Community Development Agency convened on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting, with the exception of councilman Corey Granquist. Just over a dozen city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted just under 15 minutes. Below is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.
REGULAR AGENDA
— All present councilmen voted in favor of Resolution No. 2023-9, which approved a redevelopment contract with Phillip Avenue Apartments for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project.
— Resolution No. 2023-10 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk City Council was unanimously approved by all present council members.