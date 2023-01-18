The Norfolk Community Development Agency met for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday in the council chambers. All members of the agency, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, were on hand, with the exception of member Gary Jackson, who recently resigned because of health reasons. Just over 10 city personnel and community members were on hand for the 10-minute meeting.
* * *
ACTION ITEMS/DISCUSSION ITEMS
— Members unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-1 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,474,023 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase I.
— Members unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-2 authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond not to exceed $1,736,058 for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project — phase III.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.