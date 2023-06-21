The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled session. All members were in attendance with the exception of council president Shane Clausen. More than 40 citizens, city staff and media were also in attendance for the 2½-hour session, which also featured a public commentary period at the end. Below is a recap of the meeting.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Valerie Grimes, city director of planning and development director, presented an overview of the State of Nebraska requirements for the Affordable Housing Action Plan.
— Council members heard public input on potential upgrades and expansion of the sanitary sewer system east of the flood control.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held to receive a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development citizen advisory review committee as required by state statutes Section 18-2715.
— A public hearing was held to consider a request from Debra Brauer for a waiver of required connection to the community sewage system for property located at 1201 N. 25th St. Council members unanimously approved the request for a waiver.
— A public hearing was held to consider an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk as authorized by Section 16-902 R.R.S 2012. Ordinance No. 5837 for an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map was unanimously approved by present council members. The ordinance was passed on second and third readings as well.
— A public hearing was held to consider the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto Center redevelopment project. Resolution No. 2023-29 for the redevelopment plan was unanimously approved.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Gave approval for the negotiated price with OneNeck IT Solutions for $163,109.35 for the network switches refresh project. City information systems manager Brad Anderson spoke on behalf of the upgrades.
“This request is to replace networking hardware throughout all of the city buildings,” Anderson said. “Our current switches are around 10 to 14 years. … Typical life-cycle on this equipment is five to seven years.”
The upgrade will cost the city just over $163,000, and the equipment will be provided by OneNeck IT.
Anderson said the city had gotten good use from the existing equipment, but that it’s definitely time for an upgrade. The new equipment will provide additional network protection for the city as it moves toward an internet-based network system.
The upgrades are part of the city’s network switches refresh project. All present council members voted to approve the upgrade.
— Resolution No. 2023-27 approving the preliminary planned development on property generally located at the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road at the request of Norfolk Rentals was unanimously rejected by present council members. The resolution was tabled at the June 5 council meeting.
— Change Order No. 3F with J.H. Hespe Co. Inc. for the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration restroom and parking lot project resulting in a net decrease of $19,721.52 was unanimously approved.
— Approved a professional services consultant agreement with Embris Group for stormwater training for an amount not to exceed $18,040.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
— Listened to public comment from community members on a number of issues, including streets, police department renovations and city softball facilities.