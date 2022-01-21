The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Raymond Flood, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander, Stan Schapman and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Zach Westerman, Merlin Oswald and Jim Prauner.
Others present: Rhonda Cortner, zoning office assistant; two members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 7-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Isaia Tello of Madison, who is seeking a permit for a building over 1,000 square feet at 1404 S. Main St. in Madison. The building likely will cover more than one lot and will be used for storage. Tello and his son, Edgar, said they are planning to tear down a barn and build a pole shed about 50 feet by 36 feet. The conditional-use permit would be permanent and next goes to the Madison City Council, which has the final recommendation.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report and discussed building projects around the county, including some that may not have the proper building permits. Also discussed were surveys that are being taken to get input for the updated county comprehensive map.