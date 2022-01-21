The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.

Members present: Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Raymond Flood, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander, Stan Schapman and Travis Amen.

Members absent: Zach Westerman, Merlin Oswald and Jim Prauner.

Others present: Rhonda Cortner, zoning office assistant; two members of the public and one media representative.

Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 7-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Isaia Tello of Madison, who is seeking a permit for a building over 1,000 square feet at 1404 S. Main St. in Madison. The building likely will cover more than one lot and will be used for storage. Tello and his son, Edgar, said they are planning to tear down a barn and build a pole shed about 50 feet by 36 feet. The conditional-use permit would be permanent and next goes to the Madison City Council, which has the final recommendation.

— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report and discussed building projects around the county, including some that may not have the proper building permits. Also discussed were surveys that are being taken to get input for the updated county comprehensive map.

Tags

In other news

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.

Norfolk woman receives prison term

Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Smith files for reelection

Smith files for reelection

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith filed for reelection Wednesday to represent Nebraska’s Third District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.