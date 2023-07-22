The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.

Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Travis Amen, Merlin Milander, Steve Abler, Ray Flood, Shannon Brown and Brandon Grosserode.

Members absent: Zach Westerman and Joy Griffith.

Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; two members of the public.

Meeting lasted: One hour.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval an application from Brandon Seifert to construct a shouse on less than 40 acres on Wiese’s East lot split, which is west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road. The zoning change request will next go to the county board.

— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a new comprehensive plan for the City of Battle Creek. It will go to the Battle Creek City Council next.

— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a new comprehensive plan for the City of Newman Grove. It now heads to the Newman Grove City Council.

— Received an update from Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney on the county’s comprehensive plan update, with it likely to be considered by the joint planning commission in October.

— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter. Topics included wind turbines and an upcoming conference in Lincoln in late October.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk water tower comes down

Norfolk water tower comes down

From early morning to mid-afternoon Wednesday, a construction crew worked diligently in west Norfolk to dismantle the town’s water tower. They worked from the top down, beginning with taking apart the dome and ending with taking down the legs.

High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky

High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky Wednesday, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeast.

Sea otter harassing surfers off the California coast

Sea otter harassing surfers off the California coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California circulated on social media is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture.

Siren repaired on 16th Street

Siren repaired on 16th Street

The outdoor warning siren located at 1804 N. 16th St. is now fully functioning and repairs have been completed, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.