The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Travis Amen, Merlin Milander, Steve Abler, Ray Flood, Shannon Brown and Brandon Grosserode.
Members absent: Zach Westerman and Joy Griffith.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; two members of the public.
Meeting lasted: One hour.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval an application from Brandon Seifert to construct a shouse on less than 40 acres on Wiese’s East lot split, which is west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road. The zoning change request will next go to the county board.
— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a new comprehensive plan for the City of Battle Creek. It will go to the Battle Creek City Council next.
— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a new comprehensive plan for the City of Newman Grove. It now heads to the Newman Grove City Council.
— Received an update from Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney on the county’s comprehensive plan update, with it likely to be considered by the joint planning commission in October.
— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter. Topics included wind turbines and an upcoming conference in Lincoln in late October.